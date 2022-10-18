Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on INCY. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI downgraded Incyte to an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Incyte to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.50.

Incyte Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of INCY opened at $70.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $84.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. Incyte had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Incyte will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,336,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,345,912,000 after buying an additional 924,880 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 24.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 96.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 7.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

