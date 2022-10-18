Indivior (LON:INDV) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $434.58

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 434.58 ($5.25) and traded as high as GBX 1,539 ($18.60). Indivior shares last traded at GBX 1,518 ($18.34), with a volume of 273,458 shares.

Indivior Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £10.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,632.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 434.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 353.80.

About Indivior

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

