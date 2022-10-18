INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 217,700 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the September 15th total of 202,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.
INDUS Realty Trust Stock Up 3.4 %
INDT opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.39 and a 200-day moving average of $62.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.77 million, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.84. INDUS Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $48.33 and a 12-month high of $82.94.
INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a net margin of 41.95% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $11.73 million for the quarter.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $1,093,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 33.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 1,710.8% during the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,223,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,115,000 after buying an additional 5,879,806 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 23.8% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in INDUS Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $277,000. 69.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, BTIG Research reduced their target price on INDUS Realty Trust from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, INDUS Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.
INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.
