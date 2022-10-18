INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Price Target Lowered to $72.00 at BTIG Research

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BTIG Research from $91.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

INDUS Realty Trust Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock opened at $50.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.77 million, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.44. INDUS Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $48.33 and a 12 month high of $82.94.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 41.95%. The firm had revenue of $11.73 million during the quarter.

INDUS Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On INDUS Realty Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

