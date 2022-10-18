InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Short Interest Up 30.2% in September

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the September 15th total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of InPlay Oil in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$6.25 price objective for the company.

InPlay Oil Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPOOF opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.47. InPlay Oil has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.97 million, a P/E ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.91.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil ( OTCMKTS:IPOOF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.86 million for the quarter. InPlay Oil had a net margin of 58.06% and a return on equity of 59.93%.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium assets located in West Central Alberta that focus on the Pembina and Willesden Green pools.

