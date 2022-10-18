Inrad Optics (INRD) and The Competition Critical Survey

Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD – Get Rating) is one of 89 public companies in the “Electronic Components” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Inrad Optics to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Inrad Optics has a beta of -0.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inrad Optics’ rivals have a beta of -1.06, meaning that their average stock price is 206% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inrad Optics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Inrad Optics $11.35 million $1.75 million 80.04 Inrad Optics Competitors $2.15 billion $146.92 million 483.51

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Inrad Optics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Inrad Optics. Inrad Optics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

32.1% of shares of all “Electronic Components” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Inrad Optics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Electronic Components” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Inrad Optics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inrad Optics 3.07% 9.90% 4.28% Inrad Optics Competitors -155.70% -18.01% -5.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Inrad Optics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inrad Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A Inrad Optics Competitors 165 707 1010 8 2.46

As a group, “Electronic Components” companies have a potential upside of 103.51%. Given Inrad Optics’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inrad Optics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Inrad Optics rivals beat Inrad Optics on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Inrad Optics Company Profile

Inrad Optics, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products and services for use in photonics industry sectors. It specializes in the crystal-based optical components and devices, custom optical components from both glass and metal, and precision optical and opto-mechanical assemblies. The company was founded in April 1973 and is headquartered in Northvale, NJ.

