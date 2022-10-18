Insider Selling: loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) EVP Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,702,890 shares in the company, valued at $6,348,901.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeff Alexander Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 13th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 250,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $397,500.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $314,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:LDI opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. loanDepot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.10. The company has a market cap of $419.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.89.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.85). loanDepot had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $308.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in loanDepot by 26.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LDI. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of loanDepot from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of loanDepot to $3.25 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.41.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

