Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $282.17.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $176.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $142.74 and a 12-month high of $286.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.87 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.06.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.10 million. Analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at $79,800,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 5.9% during the first quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 7,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

