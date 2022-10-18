Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
PODD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Insulet to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $292.71.
Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $224.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 448.32 and a beta of 0.77. Insulet has a twelve month low of $181.00 and a twelve month high of $324.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $252.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.63.
In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $766,296.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 1.8% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 17.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 25.0% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 19.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period.
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
