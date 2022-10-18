Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

PODD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Insulet to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $292.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $224.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 448.32 and a beta of 0.77. Insulet has a twelve month low of $181.00 and a twelve month high of $324.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $252.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.63.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.27). Insulet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Insulet will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $766,296.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 1.8% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 17.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 25.0% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 19.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

