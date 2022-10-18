Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

IART has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a hold rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of IART opened at $43.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $74.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $397.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.54 million. On average, analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $65,018.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,412.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $446,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,218.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,602 shares of company stock worth $536,067. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,216,174 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $270,931,000 after acquiring an additional 108,831 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,529,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $162,540,000 after buying an additional 152,293 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $97,658,000 after buying an additional 37,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,036 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $88,686,000 after buying an additional 23,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 14.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 802,724 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $51,583,000 after buying an additional 98,702 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

