International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.80.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.2 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $121.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $144.94.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

