International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

IFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.29.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

NYSE:IFF opened at $89.65 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $83.14 and a 12-month high of $155.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 512.5% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

