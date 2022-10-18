International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

IFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.29.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

NYSE:IFF opened at $89.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.31. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $83.14 and a 12-month high of $155.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 512.5% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

