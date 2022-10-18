International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IGT. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, International Game Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $18.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.81. International Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.78.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 3.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Game Technology will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 103.90%.

Institutional Trading of International Game Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in International Game Technology by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

About International Game Technology

(Get Rating)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.