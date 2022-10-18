Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Position Trimmed by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 53,510 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 8.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 5,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 14.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $47.36 on Tuesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.43 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.13). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 232.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The business had revenue of $55.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITCI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 65,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $2,973,433.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 65,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $2,973,433.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,713,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,626.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.