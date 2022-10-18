Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $255.41.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $190.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.88. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.19). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

