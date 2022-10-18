Invesco (IVZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.13). Invesco had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Invesco to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Invesco has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $26.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average is $17.62.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Invesco from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Institutional Trading of Invesco

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.