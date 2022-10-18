Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 941,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,742 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invitae were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invitae in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Invitae by 5,826.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 266,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 262,200 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Invitae by 5,962.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 12,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invitae by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invitae by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen downgraded Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Invitae from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Invitae in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Invitae to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitae presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Shares of NVTA opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $512.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.61. Invitae Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average is $3.61.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $136.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.47 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 620.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sean E. George sold 22,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $100,486.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 788,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Invitae news, insider Thomas Brida sold 7,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $32,068.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 386,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean E. George sold 22,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $100,486.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 788,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,384.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,735 shares of company stock valued at $152,009. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

