iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Given New $167.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IRTC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $160.91.

IRTC stock opened at $117.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 1.53. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $169.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.37 and a 200-day moving average of $137.18.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.51 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $367,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,264.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $367,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,264.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas Devine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,090 shares of company stock valued at $632,089 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 92.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 9.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

