iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Given New $167.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IRTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $160.91.

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $117.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 1.53. iRhythm Technologies has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $169.54.

Insider Transactions at iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.51 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $367,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,264.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $367,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,264.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Douglas Devine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,090 shares of company stock valued at $632,089 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 92.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 9.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

