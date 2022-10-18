Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at Morgan Stanley

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.20.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications Price Performance

IRDM opened at $48.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Iridium Communications has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $49.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.90.

Insider Activity at Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $174.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.46 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iridium Communications will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $5,219,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,303,866.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director A B. Krongard sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $5,219,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,303,866.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,301 shares of company stock worth $7,954,783. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iridium Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 46,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Iridium Communications by 331.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 109,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 83,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.