Ironveld (LON:IRON) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.27

Shares of Ironveld Plc (LON:IRON – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.27 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.28 ($0.00). Ironveld shares last traded at GBX 0.27 ($0.00), with a volume of 35,864,365 shares trading hands.

Ironveld Stock Up 3.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of £7.67 million and a PE ratio of -2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Ironveld Company Profile

Ironveld Plc, an exploration and development company, engages in mining, exploring, processing, and smelting vanadiferous and titaniferous magnite. It owns an interest in the iron, vanadium, and titanium project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in Limpopo Province, South Africa. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Caerphilly, the United Kingdom.

