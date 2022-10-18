iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Stock Price Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $23.31

iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.31 and traded as low as $20.45. iShares MSCI Spain ETF shares last traded at $20.56, with a volume of 631,938 shares changing hands.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Stock Up 3.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.31.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Spain ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 100.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 858,461 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 4,047.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 533,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,591,000 after acquiring an additional 520,946 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 362.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 278,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 218,457 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,057,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,662,000.

About iShares MSCI Spain ETF

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

