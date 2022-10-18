Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Short Interest Up 28.2% in September

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,270,000 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the September 15th total of 32,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 42.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 37.3% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

ITUB opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.98. Itaú Unibanco has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $5.89. The company has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.72.

Itaú Unibanco Announces Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.36 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 5.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.40 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

