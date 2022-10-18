IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Upgraded to Neutral by B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ISEE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of IVERIC bio to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $21.91 on Monday. IVERIC bio has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.39.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IVERIC bio news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $138,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,153.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 10.8% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 15.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 15.2% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 613,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 81,020 shares during the period.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

