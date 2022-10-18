Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Jamf from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Get Jamf alerts:

Jamf Stock Performance

Shares of JAMF opened at $21.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.07. Jamf has a 12-month low of $19.19 and a 12-month high of $49.27.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf ( NASDAQ:JAMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $115.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.00 million. Jamf had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Jamf will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.