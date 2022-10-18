Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Jamf from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.
Jamf Stock Performance
Shares of JAMF opened at $21.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.07. Jamf has a 12-month low of $19.19 and a 12-month high of $49.27.
Jamf Company Profile
Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.
