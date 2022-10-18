Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) a €133.00 Price Target

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV – Get Rating) has been assigned a €133.00 ($135.71) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.40% from the stock’s previous close.
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology stock opened at €127.40 ($130.00) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €132.20 and its 200-day moving average is €148.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 17.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 12-month low of €120.80 ($123.27) and a 12-month high of €226.00 ($230.61).
About Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology
