Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) a €133.00 Price Target

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV – Get Rating) has been assigned a €133.00 ($135.71) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology stock opened at €127.40 ($130.00) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €132.20 and its 200-day moving average is €148.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 17.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 12-month low of €120.80 ($123.27) and a 12-month high of €226.00 ($230.61).

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement and analysis, and helium leak detectors. Its solutions include magnetic and hybrid bearing turbo pumps, and turbo pumping stations; vacuum rotary vane pumps, diaphragms, roots, side channels, screws, and piston and scroll pumps; vacuum chambers; gas analyzers, gauges, and mass spectrometers; leak detectors; gaskets, filters, valves, flanges, electrical feedthroughs, manipulators, bellows components, and other accessories; multi-stage vacuum systems, special pumping stations, and calibration and decontamination systems; and flexible services and consultation.

