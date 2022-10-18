JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP decreased its stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,047 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JELD. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 182.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $744.01 million, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 2.27. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $28.30.

Insider Activity

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 29,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $426,503.79. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,294,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,854,655.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JELD-WEN news, Director David G. Nord bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 29,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $426,503.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,294,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,854,655.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 263,963 shares of company stock worth $2,848,455 in the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JELD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

