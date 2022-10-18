JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Short Interest Update

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the September 15th total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

JELD-WEN Trading Up 0.8 %

JELD opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average of $15.18. The stock has a market cap of $744.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 2.27.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 29,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $426,503.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,294,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,854,655.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director David G. Nord purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 29,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $426,503.79. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,294,812 shares in the company, valued at $161,854,655.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 263,963 shares of company stock worth $2,848,455 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Soapstone Management L.P. grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 2.4% in the first quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,210,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 6.8% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,900,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,218,000 after purchasing an additional 503,453 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 139.0% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 19.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 121,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 20,230 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 5.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,083,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,643,000 after purchasing an additional 343,177 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JELD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

