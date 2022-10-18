Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:JOG) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $265.47

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:JOG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 265.47 ($3.21) and traded as high as GBX 299 ($3.61). Jersey Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 287.50 ($3.47), with a volume of 61,267 shares changing hands.

Jersey Oil and Gas Stock Down 4.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 265.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 245.54. The company has a market capitalization of £93.59 million and a PE ratio of -19.83. The company has a current ratio of 19.37, a quick ratio of 18.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

About Jersey Oil and Gas

(Get Rating)

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the North Sea of the United Kingdom. The company holds a 100% interest in the Buchan and J2 project, which include P2498 Blocks 20/5A, 20/5E, and 21/1A licenses; and a 100% working interest in the Verbier project covering P2170 Blocks 20/5B and 21/1D licenses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jersey Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jersey Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.