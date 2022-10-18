JetBlue Airways (JBLU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.36). JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect JetBlue Airways to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
JetBlue Airways stock opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.24. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $16.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.47.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 30.7% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 20.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 16.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth $191,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.
