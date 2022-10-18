John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 62,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 320.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 27,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 21,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $115.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

