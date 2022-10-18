Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Reduced by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.3% of Northstar Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,343,000. First International Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $672,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Leo H. Evart Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 255,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $166.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $438.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.87. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.40.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

