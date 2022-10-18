Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Lifted by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.4% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,205,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,478 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,378 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,653,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,632 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,402,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,345,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,260 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $166.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.04 and its 200-day moving average is $172.87. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $438.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.40.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

