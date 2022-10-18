JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) a €12.10 Price Target

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) has been given a €12.10 ($12.35) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 6.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.40 ($15.71) price objective on JCDecaux in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($18.37) target price on JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group set a €16.90 ($17.24) price objective on JCDecaux in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €15.75 ($16.07) price target on JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Shares of EPA:DEC opened at €12.90 ($13.16) on Tuesday. JCDecaux has a 1-year low of €27.02 ($27.57) and a 1-year high of €36.90 ($37.65). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €16.32.

JCDecaux SE engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

