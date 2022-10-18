JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €60.00 Price Target

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) received a €60.00 ($61.22) price objective from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 72.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DHER. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($98.98) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($58.16) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($96.94) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Delivery Hero Stock Up 9.1 %

Shares of ETR:DHER opened at €34.80 ($35.51) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €43.04 and a 200-day moving average of €39.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion and a PE ratio of -7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.19. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €23.88 ($24.37) and a 52-week high of €131.50 ($134.18).

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

