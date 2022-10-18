JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 165,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.6% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,377,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792,220 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,701 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,990,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,742 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,360,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,639,810,000 after purchasing an additional 877,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,536,598,000 after purchasing an additional 805,196 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $115.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.43. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Several research firms have commented on JPM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

