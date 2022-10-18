JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Increased to $158.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $149.00 to $158.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.85.

JPM stock opened at $115.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.43. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the first quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

