JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC

Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 6.0% of Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. City State Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,668,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.4% during the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 550.4% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 70,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,593,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.
Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $115.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.43. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $339.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.85.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
