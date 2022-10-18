JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC

Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 6.0% of Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. City State Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,668,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.4% during the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 550.4% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 70,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,593,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $115.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.43. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $339.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.85.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.