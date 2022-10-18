JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 126,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,196,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,566,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 28,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC now owns 40,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.6% during the second quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $115.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $339.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

