JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.6% of Davidson Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $115.86 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $339.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

