JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.4% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 550.4% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 70,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $115.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.43. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

