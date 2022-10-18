Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $235.00

Kape Technologies PLC (LON:KAPE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 235 ($2.84) and last traded at GBX 240 ($2.90), with a volume of 359851 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 236 ($2.85).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Kape Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Kape Technologies Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 269.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 309.43. The stock has a market cap of £843.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,600.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93.

Kape Technologies Company Profile

Kape Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through Digital Security, Digital Content, and Digital Privacy segments. The company offers CyberGhost, ZenMate, Express, and private internet access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

