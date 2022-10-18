Kape Technologies (OTC:CSSDF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kape Technologies (OTC:CSSDF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Kape Technologies Price Performance
Kape Technologies stock opened at $5.94 on Monday. Kape Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $5.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.94.
Kape Technologies Company Profile
