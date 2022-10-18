KBC Group NV Acquires 1,868 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,087,000.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE AKR opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average is $17.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 211.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AKR shares. Compass Point cut their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

