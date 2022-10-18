KBC Group NV Acquires New Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 108,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 26,943 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 197,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 55,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 57,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 370,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 27,207 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $16.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -154.86, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average is $13.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,285.71%.

GNL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Global Net Lease from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

