KBC Group NV Acquires Shares of 1,488 Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RGR. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 44.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of RGR stock opened at $53.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.69. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $81.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.48.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm had revenue of $140.65 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

In related news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $160,098.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

