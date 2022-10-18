KBC Group NV Decreases Stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 111,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMP. StockNews.com lowered Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Standard Motor Products Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE SMP opened at $35.74 on Tuesday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.18. The firm has a market cap of $780.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.44.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $359.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 29.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $41,190.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,501.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $41,190.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,501.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $48,633.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,394.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,055. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Standard Motor Products Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

