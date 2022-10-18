KBC Group NV Invests $116,000 in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UCTT. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 5.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 9.7% in the first quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Ultra Clean to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Ultra Clean from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Ultra Clean from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

UCTT opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $60.84.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $608.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

