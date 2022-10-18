KBC Group NV Makes New $110,000 Investment in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 11,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 334,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,791,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on VCEL. Stephens began coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Vericel from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Vericel to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vericel currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Vericel Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.03 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.01. Vericel Co. has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $52.82.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Vericel had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $37.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

